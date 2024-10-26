National Bank Financial Forecasts 70489 (PAA.TO) Q3 Earnings

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$939.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.51 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 (PAA.TO) Announces Dividend

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.