National Bank Financial Forecasts EMX Royalty Q3 Earnings

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.22 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

EMX Royalty Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Activity at EMX Royalty

Shares of CVE EMX opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 0.85. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$51,424.00. In other EMX Royalty news, Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 20,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$51,424.00. Also, Director David M. Cole purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$410,000.00. 18.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

