National Bank Financial Weighs in on Atco Q3 Earnings

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter.

Atco Stock Performance

Atco Announces Dividend

About Atco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

