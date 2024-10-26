Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.74, but opened at $55.74. Newmont shares last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 4,955,806 shares traded.
The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -47.17%.
In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 716.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 30,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 861,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
