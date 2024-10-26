Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $928,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.73 and a 200-day moving average of $273.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

