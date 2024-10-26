Nikki Flanders Purchases 5,714 Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Nikki Flanders bought 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.44 ($25,669.23).
Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of PINE stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.39) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 335.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.92. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 280.50 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 814 ($10.57). The company has a market cap of £292.34 million, a P/E ratio of 545.16 and a beta of 0.56.
Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile
