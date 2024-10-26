Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Northern Trust news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Northern Trust news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,738 shares of company stock worth $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,596,000 after buying an additional 850,556 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,787,000 after purchasing an additional 261,285 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,644,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 219,387 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,713,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

