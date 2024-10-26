Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $103.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $104.25.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,894,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,292,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 504,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

