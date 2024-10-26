NorthWestern Energy Group (NWE) to Release Earnings on Monday

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY24 guidance at $3.42-3.62 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NWE opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

