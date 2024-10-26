Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.39.

Shares of ODFL opened at $197.79 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

