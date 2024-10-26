ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lessened by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 140.5% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $98.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

