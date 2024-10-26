O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,275.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

ORLY stock opened at $1,195.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $895.88 and a 1 year high of $1,221.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,149.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,081.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 53,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,394,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

