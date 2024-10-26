Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of PKE stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $284.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,150,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 229,720 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,704.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

