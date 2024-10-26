Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Park Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of PKE stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $284.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Company Profile
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
