PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £126.82 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles purchased 17 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.69) per share, with a total value of £126.82 ($164.66).

Get PayPoint alerts:

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($162.66).

PayPoint Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:PAY opened at GBX 768 ($9.97) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 690.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 626.70. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 445 ($5.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 772 ($10.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £553.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,567.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.