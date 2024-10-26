Peoples Bank OH Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

