Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $23.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.47.

PLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $31.82.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

