Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,144 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $100.76 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $60.19 and a one year high of $107.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

