Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Potbelly worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 9,350.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter worth $86,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 47.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter worth $137,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme purchased 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $154,868.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,561,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,340,340.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBPB shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

