PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.7 %

PCH stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.13.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 391.31%.

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

