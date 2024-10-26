Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after purchasing an additional 258,511 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $359.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $392.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

