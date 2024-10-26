Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $82.39 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.