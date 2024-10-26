Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,819 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF opened at $280.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.91. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $283.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

