Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,023,000 after buying an additional 634,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

