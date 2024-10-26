ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.48. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.259 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

