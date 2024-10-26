Q1 Earnings Estimate for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on RIG

Transocean Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $433,208,000 after buying an additional 429,950 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,119,489 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $300,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Transocean by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,334,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $290,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Transocean by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,725,995 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,013,964 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.