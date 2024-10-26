Q3 EPS Estimate for Moelis & Company Reduced by Analyst

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $65.89 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $365,561.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $365,561.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $5,922.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,600.00%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

