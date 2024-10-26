Q3 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPX. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.44.

Capital Power has a one year low of C$33.90 and a one year high of C$52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $322,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

