Q3 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Atb Cap Markets has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.
Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%.
Capital Power Price Performance
Capital Power has a one year low of C$33.90 and a one year high of C$52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.99.
Capital Power Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $322,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.
