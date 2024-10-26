Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Quad/Graphics to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quad/Graphics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QUAD. StockNews.com cut Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

