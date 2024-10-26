Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $182.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $157.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DGX opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $160.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.75.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,783,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after buying an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 601.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 277,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after acquiring an additional 238,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 222.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 299,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after acquiring an additional 206,640 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.