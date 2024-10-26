RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 23.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 32.2% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

