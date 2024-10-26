Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $152.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $144.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $148.68.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Raymond James by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

