Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.32.

Real Matters Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Real Matters

Shares of REAL opened at C$7.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.81. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$9.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$566.15 million, a P/E ratio of 192.75, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

In other news, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 28,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$249,855.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$991.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 182,112 shares of company stock worth $1,541,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company's stock.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

