Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AEM FY2025 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

