Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:TXG Q3 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter.
TXG stock opened at C$29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.90. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$32.10.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
