ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $260.49 and last traded at $255.34, with a volume of 428244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.05.

The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,015,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,002.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in ResMed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.35.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

