Riverwater Partners LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 833.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 32.2% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $805.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.83 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

