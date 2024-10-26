Rogco LP Has $49.55 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rogco LP cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 19.4% of Rogco LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $581.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.85. The firm has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

