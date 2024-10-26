Rogco LP Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rogco LP cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,639,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $457,636,000 after acquiring an additional 115,465 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

