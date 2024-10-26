Rogco LP Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rogco LP cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,639,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $457,636,000 after acquiring an additional 115,465 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
V opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
