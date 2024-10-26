Roisin Currie Purchases 14 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Currie purchased 14 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,886 ($37.47) per share, for a total transaction of £404.04 ($524.59).

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,870 ($37.26) on Friday. Greggs plc has a one year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,250 ($42.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,141.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,052.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,924.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,850.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.37) to GBX 3,600 ($46.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

