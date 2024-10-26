Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Cut to $666.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $666.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $542.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $551.39 and a 200-day moving average of $545.44. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

