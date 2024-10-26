Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of ORA Q3 Earnings

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ormat Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Ormat Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $212.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,670,000 after acquiring an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,030,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,322,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 493,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 449,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $32,436.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at $266,754.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,811.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $32,436.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,754.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

