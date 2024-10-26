Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

