Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector perform” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.86 ($0.74).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 57.66 ($0.75) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.61 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.47 ($0.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.57. The company has a market cap of £35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

