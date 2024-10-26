Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $620.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $625.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TMO. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $554.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $606.12 and a 200-day moving average of $584.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $420.21 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

