Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

