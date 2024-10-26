Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $581.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.55 and its 200-day moving average is $546.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

