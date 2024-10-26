Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $811.70 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $861.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $772.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $708.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

Get Our Latest Report on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.