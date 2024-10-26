Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,245,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,025,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,212,000 after buying an additional 20,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 979,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

GEHC stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.