ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $958.84 and last traded at $955.81, with a volume of 232095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $907.68.

The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,474. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,198,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.19, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $883.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $796.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

