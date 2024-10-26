Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Seven Hills Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

SEVN stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.98%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seven Hills Realty Trust

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.