Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Seven Hills Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance
SEVN stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $14.66.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
